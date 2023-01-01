Waters Corporation Recognized for its Award-winning Products, Outstanding Leadership, and ESG Progress

Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial) announced awards and recognitions from multiple independent industry organizations throughout 2022, highlighting strength and momentum of the company’s product portfolio, its culture, and leadership. Waters received more than 20 awards during the year that affirm the company’s position as a leading analytical tools and software provider committed to solving problems that matter.

“Waters has a rich history of helping to move science forward and being responsible to our people and to the planet. It’s fantastic to see our efforts being recognized,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our people are at the heart of the results we deliver, the innovations we create, and the way we do business with integrity. I am very proud of their dedication to help our customers solve problems that matter so that together we may leave the world better than we found it.”

Selected highlights across product excellence, scientific leadership, advancements in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) business practices, and company leadership include:

Waters received additional 2022 awards from Forbes, Newsweek, SelectScience, LCGC, EU Business News, The Chromatographic Society, Global Health & Pharma Magazine, Academy of Science of Czech Republic and Eastern Analytical Symposium recognizing a variety of Waters’ standout business achievements from customer service to instrumentation to employee contributions in the field of separation science. Waters also achieved a year-over-year improvement in 2022 and highest score to-date in its CDP Climate Change Disclosure score.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, waters_connect, Andrew+, and MaxPeak are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005233/en/

