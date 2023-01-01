Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) announced awards and recognitions from multiple independent industry organizations throughout 2022, highlighting strength and momentum of the company’s product portfolio, its culture, and leadership. Waters received more than 20 awards during the year that affirm the company’s position as a leading analytical tools and software provider committed to solving problems that matter.

“Waters has a rich history of helping to move science forward and being responsible to our people and to the planet. It’s fantastic to see our efforts being recognized,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our people are at the heart of the results we deliver, the innovations we create, and the way we do business with integrity. I am very proud of their dedication to help our customers solve problems that matter so that together we may leave the world better than we found it.”

Selected highlights across product excellence, scientific leadership, advancements in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) business practices, and company leadership include:

Product Innovation:

BioTech+Breakthrough+Awards selected the waters_connect™ informatics software for Best Overall Analytics Platform of the Year. The judging panel recognizedwaters_connectfor its thoughtfully designed analytical workflows that enable laboratories to improve efficiency and reproducibility, while reducing manual errors for mass spectrometry data capture and analysis.

The judging panel recognizedwaters_connectfor its thoughtfully designed analytical workflows that enable laboratories to improve efficiency and reproducibility, while reducing manual errors for mass spectrometry data capture and analysis. Wiley+Analytical+Scienceawarded first and second place respectively to the Waters Andrew%2B%26trade%3B+Pipetting+Robot and Waters MaxPeak%26trade%3B+Premier+Protein+250+%26Aring%3B+SEC Analytical Columns, in the Wiley Analytical Science Awards Separation, Lab Automation, & Lab Equipment category.

Corporate Responsibility & Culture:

Human+Rights+Campaign+Corporate+Equality+Index 2022 – Waters achieved a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual scorecard for LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Dow+Jones+Sustainability+Index+%28DJSI%29 – For the second consecutive year, Waters was named to DJSI North America based on its benchmark scores in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Barron%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Most+Sustainable+U.S.+Companies+2022 – Waters ranked number six out of 100 companies – and the top life sciences and healthcare company – based on performance in five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet.

Leadership:

PharmaVoice+Red+Jacket+List

Worcester+Business+Journal+Business+Leader+of+the+Year

Outstanding%26rsquo%3Bs+List+of+Top+100+LGBT+ Executives – Waters Chief Information Officer Brook Colangelo, recognized for leading by example and driving change to create a more LGBT+ inclusive workplace.

Waters received additional 2022 awards from Forbes, Newsweek, SelectScience, LCGC, EU Business News, The Chromatographic Society, Global Health & Pharma Magazine, Academy of Science of Czech Republic and Eastern Analytical Symposium recognizing a variety of Waters’ standout business achievements from customer service to instrumentation to employee contributions in the field of separation science. Waters also achieved a year-over-year improvement in 2022 and highest score to-date in its CDP Climate Change Disclosure score.

