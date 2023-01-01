Newegg Now Offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are now available at Newegg.

Powered by the new ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, AI-powered graphics, and so many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features, and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.*

Newegg is offering the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards through add-in card providers, including ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, Zotac and PNY while supplies last.

Along with standalone GPU sales, Newegg also has pre-orders available now for Advanced Battlestations (ABS) desktop gaming PC systems with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti installed while supplies last: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fabs_4070ti

“The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti starts 2023 with a powerful new graphics card that marks a new era of graphical performance,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “We saw enthusiasm and demand from customers for the previously launched GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080. We expect the GeForce 4070 Ti to also excite our customers who are savvy and selective about upgrading their PC systems.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

* Statements provided by NVIDIA.

