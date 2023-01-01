Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Stephanie Sobeck Butera to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hyatt Vacation Ownership (HVO). Ms. Butera has spent nearly 25 years in the industry developing, operating, and leading mid and upscale leisure products and customer service strategies. Over the course of her career with the Company, Ms. Butera has held leadership roles across sales operations, development, asset management, customer service, inventory management, and financial planning. As part of this appointment, Ms. Butera is now part of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team and continues to report to John E. Geller, Jr., who recently assumed the position of President & Chief Executive Officer at MVW as of January 1, 2023, and Brian Miller, President of Vacation Ownership at MVW.

Ms. Butera joined Marriott Vacation Club International, a division of Marriott International, in 1999 and began a quick rise in leadership roles at the Company. She has held positions overseeing project delivery in the Company’s European region and then serving as project director of Sales & Marketing for key properties within the portfolio. She then joined The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club, where she led regional sales and marketing and asset management. Prior to her current role leading Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Stephanie held a number of leadership positions at MVW serving as Vice President, Asset Management, before moving into the position of Senior Vice President, Vacation Ownership for the Americas, Florida, Mexico and Caribbean, where she developed, led, and grew MVW’s portfolio of resorts.

“Stephanie has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to lead successfully through ever-changing business environments, define a vision and build a strategy to get there, and unite teams to deliver value to our stakeholders,” said Mr. Geller, President & Chief Executive Officer of MVW. “Her promotion is a testament to leadership development opportunities at our company, and I believe she will play a critical part in our future with her commitment to leading a caring culture that drives results.”

Ms. Butera most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HVO, where she led the integration of Welk Resorts following its acquisition by MVW in 2021. Under Ms. Butera’s leadership, the Company has quickly integrated resort operations, rebranded Welk sales and marketing operations into HVO, and began creating one unified owner benefit program.

Ms. Butera holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Albright College and a Masters in Management for Hospitality degree from Cornell University.

