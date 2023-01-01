Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, has been awarded two year-end 2022 Digital Education Awards.

Stride+Learning+Solutions was the winner of The Children’s Home Learning Product of the Year award, which celebrates the best digital learning products for children aged 4-18.

The award went specifically to the newly adapted K-5 Curriculum, which allows students the ability to work more independently without help from Learning Coaches. The new courses remove barriers to learning and help students take ownership of their experience by leveraging a fully responsive and mobile-friendly platform.

Stride Learning Solutions partners with districts to help them address pandemic-related learning loss, teacher burnout, and staff shortages by creating a supportive, sustainable approach to online education.

“A lot people at Stride worked very hard to give students the power to own their education at a younger age,” said Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Chief Learning Officer. “We’ve already seen this new solution increase grades and change lives, and the people who worked on this should be very proud. This award is for them.”

The Digital Education Awards Adult Home Learning Product of the Year award was presented to Tech+Elevator, a Stride Company. This award recognizes the best digital learning products that help people over the age of 18 get educated in a variety of areas.

Tech Elevator is an intensive in-person and online education provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. With both full-time, part-time, online and in-person options, the coding bootcamp combines both technical and career readiness instruction to transform the lives of its students.

“We’re so honored to win this award and be recognized for the important work that Tech Elevator is doing in communities across the country,” said Anthony Hughes, CEO and Co-founder of Tech Elevator. “We’ve become a proven catalyst for ambitious adults who want to move from unsatisfying jobs to well-paying, fulfilling careers in tech, and we look forward to growing that impact in 2023.”

A video on the award announcement, and more information, can be found here https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitaleducationawards.com%2F2022-winners.

About The Digital Education Awards:

The Digital Education Awards exist to help promote the people, products and platforms that are transforming education worldwide by harnessing technology. They award the highest-achieving applicants with recognition and accolade, aiming to expand and enhance the ed-tech industry by providing an opportunity for the best, regardless of location, size or current success. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitaleducationawards.com%2F.

About Tech Elevator:

Tech Elevator is an intensive in-person and online education provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through full-time and part-time coding bootcamps, they teach students from diverse backgrounds to become software developers. Tech Elevator helps build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through their nationally recognized Pathway Program. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.techelevator.com%2F.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

