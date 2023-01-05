CNH Industrial's straw management solution in India

London, January 5, 2023

“Agriculture has the word culture in it,” says Kavita Sah, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at CNH Industrial India, in our latest installment in the Breaking New Ground webisode series. She goes on to explain how a huge cultural shift was required from local farmers who were used to burning their land to dispose of their waste straw.

Working in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, CNH Industrial chose the village of Kallar Majri in the Punjab area of India to pilot its straw management technique in the year 2016. The results were impressive. The district eliminated all stubble burning by the end of the first year. Farmers quickly understood the benefits when they stopped this practice – reduced pollution, increased yield, and new income generation through the sale of their straw to power plants for renewable energy.

The webisode contains insightful interviews with some of the farmers involved in the project. They explain the challenges that they had to overcome to adopt the straw management technique and share their hopes that others will follow their example. Following its initial success, the program has already been extended to an additional ten locations and a further eight locations are under evaluation.

The straw management technique pioneered here is testimony to how CNH Industrial stands with the world’s farmers, making agriculture more sustainable and profitable.

Watch here: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

[email protected]

