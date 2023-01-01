Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 22, 2022, Southwest began to cancel flights in the aftermath of a winter storm. In the following days, the airline cancelled 15,004 flights – more than half of its typical flight schedule – and by December 28, about 87% of all cancelled flights in the US were from Southwest alone. The Transport Workers Union president stated that she and other labor leaders had repeatedly told management that Southwest’s scheduling technology is not good enough, with a “complicated” model for assigning flights and an “antiquated internal system” used for managing and staffing trips.

On this news, Southwest’s stock price fell $2.15, or 10.8%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $32.19 per share on December 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Southwest securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005287/en/