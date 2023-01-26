Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN, Financial):
|
Financial Results Release:
Thursday, January 26, 2023
|
Advance Slides,
Teleconference:
Friday, January 27, 2023
|
Teleconference Pre-Registration:
To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D654323d7%26amp%3BconfId%3D45455
|
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, January 27, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, February 6, 2023, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 627518.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005662/en/