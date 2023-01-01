The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. UP Fintech is the subject of a statement issued on December 30, 2022, by the China Securities Regulatory Commission which states that the Company operated a cross-border securities trading business without approval. According to the Chinese government, the Company’s “act has constituted illegal operation of securities business according to the Securities Law and related regulations.” Based on this news, shares of UP Fintech dropped by more than 28.5% on the same day.

