Xumo andElement Electronics today announced plans to launch a new line of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs, across the U.S. in 2023.

Xumo, a streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR), was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. The new Element Xumo TVs will offer consumers an affordable and innovative smart TV with an integrated interface and voice remote to access their favorite live and on-demand streaming content from hundreds of apps and services.

“Element is proud to partner with Xumo to bring an advanced streaming platform to market and offer another smart TV solution to our customers and consumers,” said Vlad Kazhdan, President, Element Electronics. “We look forward to building our brand partnership and providing consumers access to amazing technology and content at an incredible value.”

“Element and Xumo share a common vision of delivering consumers premium, innovative entertainment experiences at a tremendous value,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Xumo. “With the addition of Element to the lineup of Xumo-powered streaming devices and smart TVs later this year, we will provide consumers across the country another great, affordable way to enjoy all their favorite entertainment within our award-winning experience.”

Element Xumo TVs will be built on and powered by Comcast’s flexible and scalable global+technology+platform, which currently powers tens of millions of entertainment devices. The smart TVs will join a growing portfolio of products soon to be made available under the new Xumo brand, including XClass TV and Flex, a 4K streaming device Xfinity offers to its broadband customers.

Element Xumo TVs will launch in select U.S. retail locations in a range of sizes and price points later in 2023.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. Powered by Comcast’s global technology platform, Xumo devices and services feature an entertainment experience designed to make it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content through a world-class user interface and voice search, and for partners to meaningfully connect and engage with millions of consumers.

About Element Electronics

Element Electronics, founded in 2007, started with a simple belief that every home should have access to televisions with the latest technology. In 2014, Element became the only major television company to assemble products in the U.S. at its Winnsboro, South Carolina factory. Element has expanded its portfolio beyond TVs to consumer electronics, home appliances and more, and continues to offer high-technology products, at the most accessible prices while providing first-class, comprehensive customer service. For more information, visit ElementElectronics.com.

