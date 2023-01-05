Billtrust Named the Overall Leader in G2's Winter 2022 Accounts Receivable Automation Software Grid®

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, announced that it has been named the overall Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Winter 2022. G2 is one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces, visited by 80 million annual buyers.

Billtrust_Logo.jpg

Billtrust is the overall Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Winter 2022.

Billtrust is also rated as G2's only Leader in the Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise Businesses category and the overall Leader in the Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Medium-Sized Businesses category.

Read Billtrust reviews:
"Billtrust is amazing and our go-to for all of our company's needs! It's so easy and convenient!"
"Don't wait! Sign up now! You won't be sorry!"
"Outstanding service and reliability"

"Billtrust's greatest validation comes from our incredible customers through their positive reviews," said Steve Lindeman, Chief Customer Officer, Billtrust. "We are pleased that Billtrust is making a difference for our customers by helping them get paid faster while maximizing both electronic invoice presentment and digital payment acceptance."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Accounts Receivable Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Paul Accardo
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY78321&sd=2023-01-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billtrust-named-the-overall-leader-in-g2s-winter-2022-accounts-receivable-automation-software-grid-301713904.html

SOURCE Billtrust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY78321&Transmission_Id=202301051000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY78321&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.