ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 5, 2023

Retail industry sales leader will help drive the brand's US wholesale business

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the leading outdoor performance and lifestyle brand, announced the appointment of Jessica Adler as the brand's Vice President of US Sales.

Merrell_Jessica_Adler.jpg

With nearly 20 years of experience in retail, Adler will be responsible for the evolution of Merrell's US wholesale strategy which will further advance the brand's roadmap for future growth. In her new role, Adler will report directly to Merrell's Global Brand President, Chris Hufnagel, and join the brand's senior leadership team.

"Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team. She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that builds strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth," said Hufnagel. "Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations."

Prior to joining Merrell, Adler spent the past 10 years in sales leadership roles with lifestyle brands including Levi Strauss & Company®, Psycho Bunny, and Diesel USA. In these roles, she was responsible for leading strategic and transformational initiatives, where her experience spanned from launching new categories to elevating the product storytelling and go-to-market processes. With this strong track record of driving growth and developing new business opportunities, Adler will play a key role on the Merrell leadership team.

"Merrell is an outdoor brand loved by millions of people, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce it to even more future fans. I'm inspired by the inclusive culture and the brand vision rooted in simply getting more people outside and enjoying nature," said Adler. "A key part of helping the brand accomplish this goal is ensuring we sell where they love to shop so that no matter when or where people are ready to step outdoors, we are in the right channels with the right innovative products for their adventures."

Adler earned a bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, and International Business from the University of Wisconsin. She currently resides in New York with her husband and three children.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

SOURCE Merrell

