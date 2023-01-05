PawnTrust Set to Revolutionize the Pawn Shop Industry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") PawnTrust (a Dinewise Company) is revolutionizing the way pawn shops do business, PawnTrust ($DWIS) launched a new tool on its website. PawnScan collects data to create a platform listing verified, active pawn brokers around the country. This tool, PawnScan, allows PawnTrust to meet its main objective to give the public access to a reputable online platform to pawn or sell items. PawnTrust is the first to market with this revolutionary bidding process exclusively for pawn shops. When a consumer chooses to pawn or sell an item, PawnTrust makes the process as effortless and faster than ever thought possible. In fact, PawnTrust's API process is the first of its kind in the pawn industry. Through PawnTrust's API process, a person wishing to pawn or sell an item will send a snapshot/photo of the item to the PawnTrust marketplace, where over 7,825 verified pawn shops will have the opportunity to make an offer on the item. All offers will be live with a five-minute window for the transaction. All transactions will be private between the pawn shop and the consumer. PawnTrust's API's Intelligence Platform connects pawn shop data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing millions of Americans. This platform enables nationwide access to quickly get results and eliminate the need to find nearby pawn shops. PawnTrust API gives a customer-centric experience to the users that helps save time by pawning or selling items within minutes, without leaving their home. This brings the digital revolution to the industry just as the market is on the verge of expansion by turning into a pawn shop marketplace for people to pawn or sell it with a decentralized trust mechanism.

PawnTrust will be live by the second quarter of 2023.

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations
(650) 228-0680
[email protected]
www.pawntrust.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Dinewise, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734086/PawnTrust-Set-to-Revolutionize-the-Pawn-Shop-Industry

