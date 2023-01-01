ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group,Inc., and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, announces it has begun delivering E-Z Rider II buses, equipped with a hybrid-electric powertrain, to the Georgia Institute of Technology. A total of nine buses will be in operation on the Atlanta, Georgia campus as part of the university’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Through its partner, Creative Bus Sales, ENC has started delivering the first of nine 35' E-Z Rider II buses equipped with BAE hybrid-electric systems. The Georgia Tech fleet will feature innovative GPS technology with geofencing. When inside the geofenced “green zone” areas at the heart of the campus, the buses will automatically switch from clean diesel to 100% battery electric power, eliminating emissions and noise on campus.

“ENC has been a leader in alternative fuel options for universities, airports and transit applications for over 40 years,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager of ENC. “We are excited to partner with Georgia Tech to help them reach their carbon neutral goal with our latest innovation in hybrid-electric transportation.”

