ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group,Inc., and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, announces it has begun delivering E-Z Rider II buses, equipped with a hybrid-electric powertrain, to the Georgia Institute of Technology. A total of nine buses will be in operation on the Atlanta, Georgia campus as part of the university’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The Georgia Institute of Technology receives the first of nine hybrid-electric buses to be used on the Atlanta, Georgia campus, part of the university's strategy to reach its carbon neutral goal by 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through its partner, Creative Bus Sales, ENC has started delivering the first of nine 35' E-Z Rider II buses equipped with BAE hybrid-electric systems. The Georgia Tech fleet will feature innovative GPS technology with geofencing. When inside the geofenced “green zone” areas at the heart of the campus, the buses will automatically switch from clean diesel to 100% battery electric power, eliminating emissions and noise on campus.

“ENC has been a leader in alternative fuel options for universities, airports and transit applications for over 40 years,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager of ENC. “We are excited to partner with Georgia Tech to help them reach their carbon neutral goal with our latest innovation in hybrid-electric transportation.”

About ElDorado National (California), Inc.

ENC%2C a subsidiary of REV GroupInc., has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC manufactures the greenest buses in the industry including the Zero Emissions, hydrogen-powered Axess-Fuel Cell as well as the new 100% battery electric Axess. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

