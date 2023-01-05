GALE Launches Advance Party, a New Practice to Unlock Innovation for Brands

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALE has launched an innovation practice to recenter the relationship with technology and platform partners on effective storytelling for clients.

The new practice, Advance Party, will work with technology and platform partners to leverage emerging products, innovative ad formats, and audience data and targeting. Led by recently appointed Chief Innovation Officer Ben James, Advance Party will act as a bridge within GALE to put these innovations at the heart of storytelling for clients.

Advance Party will address the current shortcomings in the industry where the relationship between partners and agencies has been reduced to CPMs. It will accelerate GALE's proven track record of connecting emerging and innovative formats into its storytelling machine to drive growth for clients.

Over the past year, Advance Party has been unofficially activated across the GALE client base with clear results for clients stemming from the change in conversation. In July, GALE launched the first TikTok Hashtag Challenge + Branded Effect + Branded Mission in North America for Bomb Pop, leading to a 30% lift in sales making it their most successful Fourth July sales ever. For MilkPEP, GALE leveraged the latest in Snap's Lens technology with users spending on average 3.5 minutes with the Lens.

"Advance Party marks a shift to effective storytelling, prompting a different discussion and responsibility for all stakeholders that will ultimately drive exponential growth for brands. Our aim is to cut through the noise and provide scalable solutions to existing and prospective clients," James said.

"We have evaluated our work with more than 40 partners, including NBCUniversal, TikTok and Snap, within Advance Party to ultimately move beyond the CPM conversation and RFP process. Through our renewed partnership focus, we have our finger on the pulse of upcoming alphas and betas, which enables the teams at GALE to incorporate new storytelling formats for their clients."

"NBCUniversal has always valued collaborative partnerships that align with our commitment to create meaningful stories," said Donna Kerin, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal Advertising and Partnerships. "Our ongoing partnership with the team at GALE for the launch of Advance Party not only helps bridge the gap between media stakeholders and creative visionaries, but also provides innovative solutions for brands – leading to stronger, more effective storytelling that will be more attractive to consumers while driving growth for marketers."

"As we continue to grow our teams, build out departments, and integrate our services at GALE, we're constantly looking for innovative ways to provide clients with what they need to drive business. Advance Party reflects our commitment to finding modern ways to connect with evolving audiences and stay ahead of the industry," GALE CEO and President Brad Simms said.

The launch of Advance Party is part of a larger commitment within Stagwell on transforming media solutions through impactful technology to be announced throughout CES. Other announcements will come from the Stagwell Media Cloud and global omnichannel media shop Assembly.

For more information contact [email protected]

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. We bring business insights to brand storytelling and activate across every channel. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, integrated, performance, creative, and content marketing, experience design and media, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Austin and Bengaluru. GALE was named Data & Analytics Agency of the year on the Ad Age A-List and one of Fastest Growing Agencies in the US by Adweek. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/.

Gale_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY78344&sd=2023-01-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gale-launches-advance-party-a-new-practice-to-unlock-innovation-for-brands-301714792.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY78344&Transmission_Id=202301051155PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY78344&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.