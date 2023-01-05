Saankhya Labs exhibits leading-edge solutions at CES 2023

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023

  • Pre-certified NEXTGEN TV accessories viz Gateways, Set-top-boxes, HDMI and USB dongles and TV reference designs powered by SL3000 and SL4000 chipsets
  • Partner OEM/ODM's productsexpected to be on retail shelves, beginning Q1, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET), today announced that it is exhibiting a wide range of innovative products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, in Las Vegas. It is a proving-ground for breakthrough technologies. Saankhya Labs has announced availability of first-of-its- kind solutions for addressing ATSC 3.0 market requirements in this dynamic environment.

Saankhya Labs has supported several leading OEMs and ODMs in designing and developing solutions powered by its SDR chipset. These pre-certified NextGen TV solutions such as Gateways, Set-top-boxes, Wi-Fi streamers, HDMI and USB dongles will enable consumers to experience ATSC 3.0 UHD/HDR Video, Immersive Audio and Interactive Content on their existing HDTV sets and mobile display devices.

The upgraded DTV receiver accessories are capable of demodulating both Next Gen ATSC 3.0 & legacy ATSC 1.0 streams, giving consumers the benefit of receiving all available OTA programs on a single device.

"Saankhya Labs has diligently worked with several OEMs and ODMs in APAC to develop multiple form factor accessories, with various features and price points to consumers. With more and more markets lighting up, OEM/ODMs are expected to accelerate the launch of these devices to consumers, starting Q1, 2023" said Parag Naik, CEO - Saankhya Labs.

Saankhya is also demonstrating the industry's first ATSC 3.0 enabled Mark One reference Smart phone, developed in partnership with One Media – Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Mark One reference Smartphone empowers consumers to experience live ATSC 3.0 reception without the need for a data plan. To bring to market Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) capability, Saankhya Labs has designed and developed a Broadcast Radio Head (BRH) that enables improved propagation of signals to mobile smartphones. BRH is a low-power, low-tower, Broadcasting transmitter that enhances television broadcast infrastructure capability. In partnership with broadcasters, mobile OEMs, and service providers, these solutions can unleash unprecedented benefits of D2M to consumers.

SAANKHYA at CES 2023

Venue: Meeting suite#1503 at The Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Date: Jan 5 – 8, 2023

To book an appointment, please e-mail [email protected]

About Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET), is a 5G disruptor with a breadth of wireless communication system expertise. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products and solutions for 5G NR, Broadcast and Satellite Communication applications. The products and solutions are based on Saankhys's award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. With several international technology patents and unique 'chips-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include the world's first production SDR, next-gen open RAN Solutions for 5G networks, multi-standard direct to mobile (ATSC 3.0) broadcast solutions, and Satellite-IoT products. Saankhya Labs is headquartered in Bangalore, India. For more details visit www.saankhyalabs.com

Contacts for additional information

Saankhya Labs:
[email protected]| Tel: +91 80 6117 1000

SOURCE Saankhya Labs

