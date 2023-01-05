Central Puerto Acquires Forestry Assets from Masisa Group in Argentina

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This operation of 70 million dollars represents the largest transaction in the forestry sector in the last 30 years in Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Central Puerto (

NYSE:CEPU, Financial), the leading company in the production of electricity at a national level, acquired forestry assets from Grupo Masisa in Argentina, a forestry business company. This operation of 70 million dollars represents the largest transaction in the forestry sector in the last 30 years in the country.

Central Puerto is a national capital company that has a track record of more than 100 years in the energy industry. Based on the impulse of its main shareholders - Guillermo Reca, the Miguens-Bemberg family and Eduardo Escassany - it diversified its businesses and acquired Masisa's forestry assets in the country. In this way, Central Puerto becomes the main Argentine company in the forestry sector, a market in which foreign capital companies mostly operate.

"At Central Puerto we have made the strategic decision to invest in all those industries in which the country has clear comparative advantages. Thus, we are pleased to announce the acquisition of Masisa's forestry assets in Argentina", affirmed Fernando Bonnet, general manager of Central Puerto.

The company continues to take steps to strengthen its presence in Argentina. In this sense, Bonnet added: "We are analyzing investment alternatives aligned with the global trend of developing innovative projects that increase the environmental performance of companies and contribute to global decarbonization objectives."

The acquisition of the forest assets of Masisa Argentina implies the incorporation of more than 72,000 hectares of fields with forest potential, distributed between the provinces of Entre Ríos and Corrientes, of which approximately 43,000 hectares are planted with eucalyptus and pine.

Argentina has one of the highest growth rates not only in the region, but in the world: trees grow about ten times faster than in the northern hemisphere. That is why the forestry sector in which Central Puerto enters provides one of the businesses with the greatest competitive advantages and the greatest growth potential as a generator of foreign currency in Argentina. It can also mean a source of future business opportunities linked to carbon credits and energy generation with biomass.

About Central Puerto SA:

Central Puerto is a leading company in the production of electrical energy in Argentina that has 13 generation plants of various technologies, +800 employees and reaches a 10.3% market share thanks to its operational excellence and profitability. Its mission is to produce electricity efficiently, sustainably and in harmony with the environment. In turn, it seeks to contribute to supplying demand, managing businesses in such a way that they create value not only for the company, but also for society. Currently, it has an installed generation capacity of 4,809 MW.

https://www.centralpuerto.com

SOURCE: Central Puerto



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734157/Central-Puerto-Acquires-Forestry-Assets-from-Masisa-Group-in-Argentina

img.ashx?id=734157

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.