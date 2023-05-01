Modus Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23505 SMITHTOWN ROAD EXCELSIOR, MN 55331

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(5.16%), USMV(4.36%), and DGRO(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Modus Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Modus Advisors, LLC bought 29,825 shares of NYSE:OVV for a total holding of 75,583. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.78.

On 01/05/2023, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $47.04 per share and a market cap of $11.70Bil. The stock has returned 29.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 11,996-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.63 during the quarter.

On 01/05/2023, Block Inc traded for a price of $65.05 per share and a market cap of $39.17Bil. The stock has returned -54.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -192.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DOCU by 7,144 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.55.

On 01/05/2023, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $54.845 per share and a market cap of $10.96Bil. The stock has returned -62.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 23.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -377.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 7,293 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.24.

On 01/05/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $51.96 per share and a market cap of $13.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Modus Advisors, LLC bought 5,708 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 78,331. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 01/05/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.3696 per share and a market cap of $13.27Bil. The stock has returned -30.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.