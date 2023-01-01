Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Rodney Kuntz has been named vice president, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development. In this role, Kuntz will serve as strategy lead, partnering with benefits consultants and brokers to distribute Lincoln’s industry-leading group insurance products and services to small-business owners and their employees. He will report to Carl Jones, senior vice president, head of Group Benefits Sales.

“Lincoln is dedicated to making benefits more beneficial for businesses of all sizes, including offering products and solutions that allow small business owners to meet and exceed their employees’ expectations," said Carl Jones, senior vice president, Group Benefits sales. “Rodney’s deep, significant experience within this market segment and the group benefits industry will enable us to continue to build and shape group benefits plans for our small-business clients, making it easier for owners to focus on running their day-to-day business.”

A robust benefits package can help businesses pave the way for long-term success, especially for small business owners. In fact, more than 80% of small businesses owners see employee benefits as a top strategic priority, as these benefits play a critical role in impacting culture and morale, employee wellbeing and attracting and retaining talent.1

Kuntz joins Lincoln from MetLife, where he served as North America Sales and Account Management Leader, managing the company’s Worldwide Benefits global mobility businesses. Kuntz earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Iowa.

1 Lincoln Financial, Small Business Owner Survey, November 2021

