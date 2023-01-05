GuardKnox Partners with Lattice to Offer Advanced Connectivity Solutions for Automotive Industry

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2023

The integration of GuardKnox's high-performance Communication Engine and low power Lattice FPGA solutions will enable the foundation of next-gen E/E architecture

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox, an automotive technology company enabling next-gen driver-centric mobility, today announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, to develop a cost-effective and flexible solution to strengthen the foundation of advanced Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architecture. The integrated routing solution uses GuardKnox's high-performance CommEngine™ running on Lattice's low power FPGA solutions will bolster the Automotive market with high speed and advanced connectivity solutions for vehicular functions.

As the Automotive market evolves with new sophisticated applications including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-vehicle UX, increased flexibility, faster development cycles, and increased power efficiency have become essential requirements. Offering ultra-low latency, high flexibility, CPU offloading, and deterministic delay with built-in security, the combined GuardKnox and Lattice solution will help speed time to market on next-gen zonal gateway development for the E/E architecture behind these advanced applications.

"We are excited to collaborate with GuardKnox, a global leader in automotive technologies, to provide OEMs and Tier 1 supplier with a wide array of automotive-grade FPGAs that offer best in class low power consumption, security, reliability, and performance. We look forward to enabling next generation driver experiences with advanced in-vehicle applications," said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial & Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor.

"The key to producing the innovative and connected cars of the future is to design vehicles with the driver at the forefront," said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox. "The GuardKnox and Lattice collaboration will fortify the necessary communication speeds, security, and functionality needed for more sophisticated E/E architecture. Taking this next step is crucial to paving the way for the software-defined vehicles drivers are demanding."

GuardKnox and Lattice will be showcasing their advanced connectivity solutions and technologies at CES in Las Vegas on January 5th – 8th, 2023, as well as at Automotive World Tokyo from January 25th – 27th, 2023. Detailed booth information is below.

GuardKnox

  • CES, Las Vegas, Jan 5 – 8, 2023
    Westgate Resort, Suite #28-121

Lattice Semiconductor

  • CES, Las Vegas, Jan 5 – 8, 2023
    The Venetian, Meeting Suite #32-236
  • Automotive World, Tokyo, Jan 25 – 27, 2023
    East Hall 5 #45A-41, In-Vehicle Semiconductor Zone

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is a leading automotive technology company ushering in the smartphonization of the next generation of vehicles by building high-performance, service-oriented, customizable, and secure-by-design products for the next generation of driver-centric mobility. GuardKnox enables the software-defined vehicle with scalable and flexible technologies necessary for full-connectivity and empowers consumers with the ability to customize their vehicle's performance, as well as their in-vehicle experience. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

GuardKnox Media Contact

Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
[email protected]
+1 786 233 7684

Lattice Semiconductor Media Contact

Sophia Hong
Director of Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN79117&sd=2023-01-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardknox-partners-with-lattice-to-offer-advanced-connectivity-solutions-for-automotive-industry-301714895.html

SOURCE GuardKnox

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN79117&Transmission_Id=202301051349PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN79117&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.