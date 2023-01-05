ITOCO Signs Agreement with Portugal Partner

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / ITOCO INC. (OTC:ITMC) is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with Colorful Euphoria Lda, Portugal. The agreement replaces all earlier versions.

Both parties agree to an Agency Agreement which forges an "exclusive" collaborative working relationship that benefits both parties.

Colorful Euphoria has established strong opportunities in Europe and Africa that are on the verge of realization. Under this agreement, ITOCO will own client contracts and Colorful Euphoria, which has the expertise and experience, will be contracted to fulfill, and manage the projects.

The services to be provided by Colorful Euphoria include identifying projects for ITOCO's Soil Rescue Program (SRP), scoping potential business solutions, improving sales by coordinating sales efforts, assisting in raising grant/investor funding, supplying required deliverables of SRP such as starting material, planting equipment, training, supervision, etc.

Colorful Euphoria is also developing Carbon Credit methodology which will make ITOCO the first to sell carbon credits through Opuntia fiscus-indica or nopal cactus.

In return for its exclusivity and work done to date, Colorful Euphoria has been awarded 40,000,000 ITOCO shares and will be remunerated on a project-by-project basis.

This arrangement, which includes negotiations currently underway between Colorful Euphoria and clients in Europe and Africa, commits Colorful Euphoria's expertise, relationships, and current negotiations to the benefit of ITOCO.

ABOUTCOLORFUL EUPHORIA LDA

Colorful Euphoria Lda is based in Lisbon, Portugal with strong ties to contacts throughout Europe and Africa. It has partnered with Portugal's largest nopal cactus plantation, Dialogos do Bosque in the Alentejo region, and is developing industry leading research for land reclamation, food security, biomass for energy and ethanol projects, and carbon credits.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted Biotech company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

ITOCO Energy
ITOCO Soil Rescue
ITOCO Carbon Capture
ITOCO Climate Change

STEPHEN MCNEILL
President
ITOCO INC

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations department at:
[email protected]

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734179/ITOCO-Signs-Agreement-with-Portugal-Partner

img.ashx?id=734179

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.