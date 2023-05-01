West Oak Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 295 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were JEF(17.34%), NEE(2.59%), and ADP(2.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Oak Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, West Oak Capital, LLC bought 34,765 shares of NYSE:IPG for a total holding of 62,505. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.37.

On 01/05/2023, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc traded for a price of $35.23 per share and a market cap of $13.69Bil. The stock has returned -2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 9,063 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 01/05/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $91.92 per share and a market cap of $167.62Bil. The stock has returned -40.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, West Oak Capital, LLC bought 30,565 shares of NYSE:BEN for a total holding of 63,735. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.7.

On 01/05/2023, Franklin Resources Inc traded for a price of $27.33 per share and a market cap of $13.67Bil. The stock has returned -15.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 4,726 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.37.

On 01/05/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $204.99 per share and a market cap of $122.17Bil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 1,680 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 01/05/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $358.92 per share and a market cap of $341.04Bil. The stock has returned 39.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-book ratio of 33.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.28 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

