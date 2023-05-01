WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $345.00Mil. The top holdings were SPDW(11.65%), SPMD(9.88%), and SPSM(9.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC bought 95,794 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 1,340,916. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 01/05/2023, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.95 per share and a market cap of $13.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.13% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 72,036 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 01/05/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.36 per share and a market cap of $6.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.42% over the past year.



During the quarter, WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC bought 28,646 shares of ARCA:XLRE for a total holding of 396,800. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.56.

On 01/05/2023, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $36.81 per share and a market cap of $4.90Bil. The stock has returned -23.01% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

During the quarter, WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC bought 9,717 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 40,001. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 01/05/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $82.16 per share and a market cap of $33.19Bil. The stock has returned -23.69% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 15,374 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 01/05/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.395 per share and a market cap of $8.68Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.



