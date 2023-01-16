Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that effective January 16, 2023, Srini Maddineni, Everest’s SVP and Global CIO for Insurance and Reinsurance Systems, will succeed Terry Walker as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer. Walker will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“Srini is an accomplished executive with significant experience delivering transformative technology capabilities on a global scale,” said Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer. “He has made a meaningful impact as Global CIO of Reinsurance and Insurance, having led all aspects of systems development across our global businesses. I look forward to collaborating with Srini and his talented team to drive our technology strategy forward.”

Maddineni joined Everest after a successful thirty-year career in the financial services and insurance industries. Prior to joining Everest, Maddineni was CIO of Commercial North America at Chubb, where he led technology for Commercial Insurance, overseeing a team of 650+ global technology professionals. Prior to that, Maddineni held senior technology, applications, and client experience roles at leading global organizations including S&P Global, Bank of New York Mellon, and State Street Corporation.

The Company also promoted two IT executives to Deputy CIO roles. Hemal Patel, Deputy CIO – Corporate Applications & Services will lead Everest’s Corporate Systems, Shared Services and Portfolio Management. Arron Lamp, Deputy CIO – Architecture, Data, and Analytics will lead IT Innovation and Digital Transformation. Both will report to Maddineni and will be responsible for advancing Everest’s long-term technology strategy and goals.

“Today’s increasingly complex risk environment demands cutting-edge technology to help our clients navigate their most pressing challenges,” said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. “Terry has built an exceptional technology function and we are grateful for his outstanding contributions over the past several years. I am confident that Srini, along with his best-in-class team, is perfectly suited to advance our global IT capabilities and vision for the future.”

