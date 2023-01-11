Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that management will participate at the CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting virtual investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The company will participate in a fireside chat at 2:20 PM ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investors.valmont.com by clicking on the Events and Presentations link. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

