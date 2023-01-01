Zoom Appoints Cindy Hoots to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) announced that it has appointed Cindy Hoots, Chief Digital Officer and CIO of AstraZeneca, as an independent director on Zoom’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

“Zoom has changed the way companies around the world do business and is ushering in entirely new ways to transact business internationally,” said Hoots. “Global leaders have the responsibility to ensure our ecosystem of employees, partners, customers, and our community can connect and collaborate seamlessly in a sustainably responsible way. I am thrilled to join Zoom’s Board and CEO Eric Yuan, an inspirational leader with a strong vision. I believe this company has an important role in making a meaningful impact on people's lives.”

“On behalf of Zoom’s Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Cindy to the team,” said Zoom Founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan. “Cindy’s experience leading large global companies in highly regulated and complex industries will bring tremendous value to our company. As Zoom continues to grow and innovate within the healthcare sector, we look forward to Cindy’s perspectives and contributions.”

About Cindy Hoots
Ms. Hoots has served as the Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer at AstraZeneca PLC, a pharmaceutical company, since January 2020. From January 2018 to December 2019, she served as Global Vice President of Technology of Unilever PLC, a multinational consumer goods company. Prior to joining Unilever, Ms. Hoots served as Vice President of Next Generation Products, Commercial, and Digital Transformation at British American Tobacco plc from 2016 to 2018. She also spent 16 years at Mars, Incorporated. Ms. Hoots received a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from DeVry Institute of Technology.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded ( ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Zoom PR
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR
[email protected]

