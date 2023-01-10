GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States,today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 9-11, 2023, at the Grande Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida.

Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “News & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.growgeneration.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 59 stores across 16 states, which include 21 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Jersey, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105006007/en/