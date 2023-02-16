Hyatt Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023, before the stock market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Participants are encouraged to listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, accessible through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Alternatively, participants may access the live call by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free Number: 888-412-4131
International Toll Number: 646-960-0134
Conference ID: 9019679

Participants should dial into the call at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one week beginning on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. CT by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free Number: 800-770-2030
International Toll Number: 647-362-9199
Conference ID: 9019679

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

