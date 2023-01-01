Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, a pioneer in big-data management solutions for bioimaging and high-content microscopy. This acquisition adds high-performance on-premise processing, secure storage and networking technology that complements Bruker’s advanced fluorescence microscopy imaging products, such as light-sheet and super-resolution microscopy products, which generate high information content.

Acquifer’s HIVE data management system provides image processing, high-performance computing, deep learning, and big-data storage for demanding bioresearch applications and multi-user settings. (Photo: Business Wire)

ACQUIFER's flagship HIVE™ data management systems feature a fast backbone for very high data collection speed and multicore, multi-GPU processing, as well as scalable plug-and-play storage modules up to the petabyte (PB) range. The acquisition also includes the innovative IM04 Imaging Instrument, a robust, automated high-content imaging system for reproducible phenotypic screening of cells, whole organisms, and organoids. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Cutting-edge bioresearch often requires high-performance big-data management, which HIVE can offer,” said Dr. Peter Zehetmayer, COO and Director for Sales & Marketing at ACQUIFER. “In addition, our IM04 system expands Bruker’s fluorescence microscopy portfolio into the high-content screening arena. As part of Bruker, we anticipate the ability to greatly expand the reach of our scientific computing and imaging technologies worldwide.”

“The ACQUIFER HIVE system was developed to keep up with the ever-increasing amount of data that life science research can generate. In combination with Bruker’s fluorescence microscopy platforms, including our light-sheet microscopy instrumentation, we can now offer a holistic solution for advanced imaging and big-data management,” added Dr. Malte Wachsmuth, Managing Director and Head of Applications, Support & Service for Bruker’s Luxendo Light Sheet Microscopy Business. “We also are very excited about augmenting our support for organoid, stem cell, and developmental biology research with the IM04 high-content screening system.”

About ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH

Founded in 2012 and based in Heidelberg, Germany, ACQUIFER is a private company, made up of two legal entities: Acquifer Imaging GmbH and Deltabyte GmbH. Its flagship product, HIVE, is a high-end centralized workstation for image processing, high-performance computing, deep learning, and big-data storage. It features powerful computational resources (multi-core CPU, large RAM, one or more GPUs) with large and secure data-storage (RAID) that is optimal for demanding applications and multi-user settings. Data is always available from any laptop/PC in-house or remotely via VPN-secured remote-desktop connection. The IM04 Imaging Instrument is a fully automated widefield microscope for brightfield and fluorescence imaging of various small model organisms. Ideal for cell-based high-content screening assays or phenotypic screening, its static sample holder, combined with a mobile optical unit, prevents any perturbation while imaging motion-sensitive samples. Learn more at www.acquifer.de.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

