PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity, will lead the Company in ringing the Closing Bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 4:00 pm ET.

Trinity's executive management team will also join the celebration. Since the Company's IPO in January 2021, Trinity has invested more than $1.1 billion in venture capital-backed companies. Trinity has increased regular dividends for eight consecutive quarters and cumulative distributions of $3.59 per share have been declared since its IPO.

"We are thrilled to ring the closing bell and celebrate all that Trinity Capital has accomplished since becoming a public company," said Steve Brown. "Over the past two years, our team has evolved to meet the needs of growth-stage businesses, and we look forward to driving long-term value for our shareholders in the years to come."

A live webcast of the NASDAQ Closing Bell ceremony can be accessed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/nasdaq-stock-market-bell-ceremonies.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

