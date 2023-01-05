Aflac Incorporated to Release Fourth Quarter Results and CFO Video Update on February 1, 2023 and Host Webcast on February 2, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 5, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on February 1, 2023. At that time, earnings materials, including the fourth quarter earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available, along with a financial update video from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén, on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

Aflac Incorporated will also webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET)on Thursday, February 2, 2023. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos and President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford will discuss the company's fourth quarter results and outlook. Mr. Brodén and other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, the insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 21st time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2021 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, or [email protected]

Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]

