SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Atticus Tysen to its Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2023.

Tysen has more than three decades of engineering and information security experience. In his current role as senior vice president of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer for Intuit, Tysen is responsible for the applications supporting the company's core IT functions as well as its cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations. Previous roles at the company include senior vice president and chief information officer, vice president of product development for Intuit's financial management solutions group, director of new technology and head of the company's intellectual property protection program.

Prior to joining Intuit, Tysen was vice president of engineering at Aveo, Inc. where he set overall technical direction and led teams to build and deliver proactive technology support and messaging systems for personal computer manufacturers. Previously, he worked as a software engineering manager at OCTel and Apple. Tysen earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University.

"Atticus is a proven leader with decades of experience in the technology and cybersecurity space," said Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom Board. "His background will add to the diversity of experience already represented across our Board and help us hone an increasingly important area of focus for the retail industry. We're excited to welcome him and are confident his expertise will help successfully guide us as we navigate an evolving digital landscape."

ABOUT NORDSTROM
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

