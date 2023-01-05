Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after market close. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website at that time.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). This call will be webcast live accessible on Selective's website at www.Selective.com, where a replay also will be available from February 3 to March 5, 2023.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

