Vecima and Tier 1 Latin America Operator Scored Record Video Streaming Performance for FIFA World Cup 2022

22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that a Tier 1 service provider in Latin America achieved record video streaming viewership and performance using Vecima’s MediaScale unified streaming video solution for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The 2022 World Cup garnered the service provider’s largest viewership and a record number of video streams across nine countries in Latin America. Vecima provided a dedicated MediaScale Origin and Edge Cache solution to ensure high-quality video streaming, plus its Professional Services team provided continuous proactive monitoring, with customized, real-time, site-by-site dashboards to pinpoint any streaming issues that could arise.

“The World Cup is Latin America’s largest sporting event, and video streaming quality was our top priority,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage for Vecima. “We’re proud of our MediaScale solution’s performance and the real-time visibility and insights Vecima provided to our customer. It demonstrates the reliability and quality of MediaScale for global events like the World Cup to help operators manage explosive demand while delivering pristine video streaming.”

Vecima’s MediaScale unified streaming video solution optimizes quality of experience and efficient delivery of Live Linear, nDVR, and Time-shifted TV, and VoD services. MediaScale can expand capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

For more information about Vecima’s MediaScale unified video streaming platform, visit vecima.com%2Fvideo-streaming.

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

