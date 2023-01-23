SmartFinancial Sets Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (

SMBK, Financial) announces details for the release of its results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Monday, January 23, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and enter the access code, 179408. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 675735.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile , at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts

Billy Carroll
President and Chief Executive Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 865.868.0613

Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 865.868.0611

