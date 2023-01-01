RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ( ENVX) (“Enovix”).



After the close of trading on November 1, 2022, Enovix announced its 2022 third-quarter financial results, which fell significantly below expectations. Enovix further announced that recorded revenue was less than analyst estimates for various reasons, including that the majority of batteries shipped during the quarter were samples that did not generate revenue. Following this news, Enovix’s stock price fell $7.46 per share, or 41.47%, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022.

Then on January 3, 2023, Enovix held a special presentation regarding the current status of the company’s lagging production efforts. Following this presentation, the Enovix’s stock price dropped by over 37%, to close at $7.15.

If you are an Enovix investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT: