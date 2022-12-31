SVB Confirms Date and Time of Quarterly Earnings Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB (NASDAQ: SIVB), the financial partner for the innovation economy, will report its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via form 8-K and issue an advisory release via newswire containing a link to its full financial results, which will be also posted on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.svb.com

Conference call: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in information: 1 (888) 330-3016 or 1 (646) 960-0828, Confirmation 5682116

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via SVB's investor relations website at https://ir.svb.com

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at http://ir.svb.com for 12 months beginning January 19, 2023

Upcoming Quarterly Earnings Announcements: The Company expects to release results for upcoming quarters on the following dates, which are subject to change:

Period

Expected Release Date

First quarter 2023 results

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Second quarter 2023 results

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Third quarter 2023 results

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Fourth quarter 2023 results

Thursday, January 18, 2024


The Company expects to issue an advisory release confirming the date of each quarterly announcement and call approximately 2 weeks prior to the scheduled announcement date.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries help innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2023 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-F]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-confirms-date-and-time-of-quarterly-earnings-call-301715053.html

SOURCE SVB Financial Group

