A Silvergate class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI). Shares of Silvergate plummeted 42% on January 5, 2023, following the company’s disclosure that it was taking a $196 million impairment charge after customers withdrew approximately $8.1 billion of digital-asset deposits during its fourth quarter of 2022. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired SI securities between November 9, 2021, and November 17, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Silvergate disclosed that in the third quarter of 2022, total deposits from its digital asset customers declined by roughly 68%, from $11.9 billion to $3.8 billion, prompting the digital currency company to take a $196 million impairment charge, lay off 40% of its workforce, and reassess its customer relationships.

Silvergate’s disappointing fourth-quarter results and announcements follow the recent collapse of FTX, a Silvergate customer, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 amidst an $8 billion shortfall and allegations that it misappropriated billions of dollars of customer funds, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Three U.S. Senators who wrote a letter demanding that Silvergate explain its role in facilitating transfers from FTX later told the Wall Street Journal that an account at Silvergate "appears to be at the center" of FTX's collapse, according to Cryptoslate.

On November 15, 2022, Marcus Aurelius Research tweeted that “recently subpoenaed Silvergate bank records reveal $425 million in transfers from $SI crypto bank accounts to South American money launderers. Affidavit from investigation into crypto crime ring linked to smugglers/drug traffickers.” Then, on November 17, 2022, The Bear Cave published an article linking Silvergate to the same money laundering operation.

Following the money laundering allegations, Silvergate’s stock dropped 10.7%, closing at $24.90 per share on November 18, 2022. Then on Thursday, January 5th, Silvergate stock plummeted over 42%, causing significant harm to investors.

