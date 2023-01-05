Lost Money in Silvergate Capital Corp.?

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A Silvergate class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI). Shares of Silvergate plummeted 42% on January 5, 2023, following the company’s disclosure that it was taking a $196 million impairment charge after customers withdrew approximately $8.1 billion of digital-asset deposits during its fourth quarter of 2022. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired SI securities between November 9, 2021, and November 17, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, %3Cb%3Eclick+here%3C%2Fb%3E or call (888) 410-2925.

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Silvergate disclosed that in the third quarter of 2022, total deposits from its digital asset customers declined by roughly 68%, from $11.9 billion to $3.8 billion, prompting the digital currency company to take a $196 million impairment charge, lay off 40% of its workforce, and reassess its customer relationships.

Silvergate’s disappointing fourth-quarter results and announcements follow the recent collapse of FTX, a Silvergate customer, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 amidst an $8 billion shortfall and allegations that it misappropriated billions of dollars of customer funds, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Three U.S. Senators who wrote a letter demanding that Silvergate explain its role in facilitating transfers from FTX later told the Wall Street Journal that an account at Silvergate "appears to be at the center" of FTX's collapse, according to Cryptoslate.

On November 15, 2022, Marcus Aurelius Research tweeted that “recently subpoenaed Silvergate bank records reveal $425 million in transfers from $SI crypto bank accounts to South American money launderers. Affidavit from investigation into crypto crime ring linked to smugglers/drug traffickers.” Then, on November 17, 2022, The Bear Cave published an article linking Silvergate to the same money laundering operation.

Following the money laundering allegations, Silvergate’s stock dropped 10.7%, closing at $24.90 per share on November 18, 2022. Then on Thursday, January 5th, Silvergate stock plummeted over 42%, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Silvergate Investors Do?

If you invested in Silvergate, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Silvergate Corporation has violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities+litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105006061r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105006061/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.