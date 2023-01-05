Hyundai Mobis announces New Mobis vision at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023

A step forward in providing an integrated platform centered on software

  • President Cho Sung-Hwan hosted a Media Showcase, where he presented the vision of 'New Mobis' - a mobility company that provides an integrated platform combining software and hardware.
  • Hyundai Mobis also announced its plan to develop a level 3 integrated autonomous driving controller and software platform with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Platforms.

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) unveiled its "NEW MOBIS" vision at CES 2023, declaring a leap forward as a mobility company that provides an integrated platform centered on software. The essence of the company's name was also redefined as 'MObility Beyond Integrated Solution' in order to emphasize the crux of its future strategy, namely the innovation of the user experience and the provision of integrated solutions optimized for customer needs.

President_Cho_Sung_hwan_giving_a_presentation_at_the_Media_Showcase.jpg

To speak to this future growth strategy and new vision, President Cho Sung-hwan hosted a media showcase at CES 2023 on 5th, where he stressed the importance and the direction of future growth as a company specializing in mobility.

Hyundai Mobis' long-term goal and key strategy for New Mobis is to become a Mobility Platform Provider that offers integrated solutions by combining core technologies in electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity.

This future growth strategy is well demonstrated in M.VISION TO, the future PBV concept model unveiled by Hyundai Mobis at this year's CES. M.VISION TO is an electrification-based autonomous vehicle with an integrated solution of combining its drive module battery system to pillar modules centered on e-corner system, autonomous driving sensor and communication lighting.

M.VISION TO is a mobility solution which offers scalable shapes and sizes to meet different purposes. It also extends freedom of movement including crab driving and zero-turn with 90 degrees rotating wheel. Through these competitive points, it supports a wide range of user-specific applications from driving in narrow downtown street or transporting cargo.

Cheon Jae-seung, head of FTCI (Future Technology Convergence Institute), also took the stage as a presenter at the media showcase, where he emphasized software and semiconductors as the core competitiveness of integrated solutions. "Reliable software and semiconductor technologies are the key to the future mobility solutions that we provide," shared Jae-seung.

Also unveiled at CES, Hyundai Mobis announced of developing an integrated autonomous driving controller scaling up to level 3 utilizing Snapdragon Ride Platforms by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Hyundai Mobis has been developing independent autonomous driving software platform for both global and local automakers.

Hyundai Mobis is to develop a software platform, where the autonomous driving controller introduced by Hyundai Mobis is the key component for implementing all levels including level-3 or higher autonomous driving.

Hyundai Mobis expects its development completion in the first half of 2023. The company prospects increased orders from global automakers for autonomous driving and ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Moving forward, Hyundai Mobis will continue to strengthen close cooperative relationships with various partners in order to secure new technologies for future mobility. Recently, Hyundai Mobis teamed up with Ottopia, an Israeli start-up, to develop a remote support solution for self-driving, targeting the fully autonomous driving market of level 4 or higher.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact
Jihyun Han: [email protected]
Choon Kee Hwang : [email protected]
Olivia Buffington (Ketchum): [email protected]

