Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) on behalf of UP Fintech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether UP Fintech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 30, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement that UP Fintech had for years operated cross-border securities trading businesses without the commission's approval. Specifically, the China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that "[UP Fintech's] act has constituted illegal operation of securities business according to the Securities Law and related regulations[.]"

On this news, UP Fintech's share price fell sharply on December 30, 2022.

