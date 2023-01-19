Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2022 Operating Results

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that its executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=04493028&confId=45834 and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 844.200.6205 and use the access code 218225 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 929.526.1599 and enter the same access code.

The live webcast can be found at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/992307524. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use the access code 487069. International callers should dial +44.204.525.0658 and enter the same access code. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until January 19, 2024.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

