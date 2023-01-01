United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2022.

Revenues for December 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) December 20,946,009 20,279,580 +666,429 +3.29% Jan.-Dec. 278,705,264 213,011,018 +65,694,246 +30.84%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

