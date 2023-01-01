United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2022.
Revenues for December 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
20,946,009
|
20,279,580
|
+666,429
+3.29%
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
278,705,264
|
213,011,018
|
+65,694,246
+30.84%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
