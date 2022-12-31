Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity %voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

39,350,594

28.32 28.32

27.91 27.91

2

Evan Charles Neumann

Max Stock Ordinary Share

81,784

0.06 0.06

0.06 0.06

3

Ori Max

Max Stock Ordinary Share

24,981,492

17.98 17.98

17.72 17.72

4

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

Max Stock Ordinary Share

9,040,184

6.51 6.51

6.41 6.41

5

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro

Max Stock Ordinary Share

1,230,000

0.88 0.88

0.87 0.87

6

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

21,759,968

15.67 15.67

15.43 15.43

7

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

692,353

0.49 0.49

0.49 0.49

8

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock Ordinary Share

2,094

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

9

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

3,658,971

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity % voting

69.91 69.91

68.89 68.89

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity % voting

10

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock UP2020 share options

195,419

0 0

0.14 0.14

11

Nir Dagan

Max Stock UP2020 share options

185,813

0 0

0.13 0.13

12

Oz Corsia

Max Stock UP2020 share options

205,000

0 0

0.15 0.15

13

Roy Ben Nun

Max Stock UP2020 share options

94,324

0 0

0.07 0.07

14

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

84,371

0 0

0.06 0.06

15

Paz Oz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

9,015

0 0

0.01 0.01

16

Ofir Edri

Max Stock UP2020 share options

94,326

0 0

0.07 0.07

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity % voting

0 0

0.63 0.63

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Updated holdings

(31-Dec-2022)

Change (+/-)

Updated holdings (%)

(31-Dec-2022)

Maximal holding in period (%)

Minimal holding in period (%)

Comments

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

9,040,184

-1,787,693

6.51 %

7.68 %

6.49 %

(*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares.

It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares.

Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Nostro

1,230,000

+ 400,000

0.88 %

0.88 %

0.58 %

(*)

(**)

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. – Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies

21,759,968

+541,225

15.67 %

15.67 %

15.28 %

(*)

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies

692,353

+479,312

0.15 %

0.49 %

0.15 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker

2,094

+2,086.66

0 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Shlomo Cohen

195,419

-40,394




Exercise of employee options

Nir Dagan

185,813

-50,000




Exercise of employee options

Oz Corsia

205,000

-30,813




Exercise of employee options

Roy Ben Nun

94,324

-141,489




Exercise of employee options

Ifat Nir Katz

84,371

-57,146




Exercise of employee options

Ofir Edri

94,326

+94,326




Nomination as a senior officer

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated January 5, 2023 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 5, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-003283 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock (TASE: MAXO) is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers 'Dream Big, Pay Small'. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO79634&sd=2023-01-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-tase-maxo-the-company-max-stock-announced-holdings-of-interested-parties-and-senior-officers-as-of-december-31-2022-301715261.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO79634&Transmission_Id=202301060232PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO79634&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.