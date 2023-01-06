CheongKwanJang, No. 1 in the global ginseng market for 10 consecutive years

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2023

  • Records No. 1 brand in global ginseng retail market sales in 2022, compiled by Euromonitor
  • Records sales of approximately USD 1.038 billion in 2022 and 41.9% market share, ranking first for 10 consecutive years

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KGC(Korea Ginseng Corp.)'s representative red ginseng brand 'CheongKwanJang' ranked first in the global ginseng retail market sales record compiled by Euromonitor International, a global market research company.

The_world_s_No_1_ginseng_brand__CheongKwanJang.jpg

According to Euromonitor's 2022 report, the global ginseng retail market last year was approximately USD 2.47 billion (KRW 3.139 trillion). Among them, CheongKwanJang recorded a market share of 41.9% with sales of about USD 1.038 billion(KRW 1.319 trillion).

The survey of the 'Ginseng' category includes only processed ginseng products (in the form of products such as concentrated liquid or root ginseng) sold at retail stores all over the world, excluding general fresh ginseng and wholesale sales.

CheongKwanJang, which ranked first in 2013 with sales of USD 731 million, achieved a sales growth rate of about 42% higher than 10 years ago according to this survey, and takes an honor in ranking No. 1 in market share in the global ginseng retail market for 10 consecutive years.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of last year, KGC made KRW 429 billion in sales and KRW 74.8 billion in operating profit, up 2.7% and 9.2% year-on-year, respectively. Overseas export performance has contributed outstandingly to the improvement. Overseas sales in the third quarter of KGC recorded KRW 50.8 billion, up 6.9% from the same period last year.

Overseas sales are gradually expanding from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia to Europe and the Middle East. In addition, KGC analyzed that the 'global localization strategy', such as rebuilding a local business model with marketing activities targeting local consumers and strengthening the competitiveness of the global online business by establishing a platform suitable for each country's digital market environment, led to improved overseas export performance.

KGC stated that through this Euromonitor's announcement, it was possible to confirm once again the status of Korea as the birthplace of ginseng and CheongKwanJang as the world's No. 1 ginseng brand, plus KGC added that it would lead the globalization of Korean ginseng until it could be responsible for the health of people in the world.

Logo_KGC_new.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN79604&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheongkwanjang-no-1-in-the-global-ginseng-market-for-10-consecutive-years-301715262.html

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN79604&Transmission_Id=202301060244PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN79604&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.