Atlas Awarded $15 Million Maximum Value Contract to Support Georgia Department of Transportation's Railroad Safety Program

2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ( ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it was selected by the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) Railroad Safety Program to provide Engineering & Design and Environmental services related to rail crossings owned by one of the largest Class 1 rail operators in the state. The contract has a maximum value of $15 million with an initial term of three years, and an option for a two-year extension.

GDOT’s Railroad Safety Program mission is to identify, reduce and eliminate hazards at at-grade railroad crossings throughout the State through the installation of warning device equipment, crossing consolidation, and roadway and striping improvements to crossing approaches and grade separations. Under the contract, Atlas’ technical staff will conduct field inventory of railroad crossings, provide concept, preliminary, and final design plans for prioritized projects, as well as prepare National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) studies.

“Atlas has partnered with GDOT for over 16 years, providing our full portfolio of services to various transit-related markets throughout the state,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “We are excited to continue our work under GDOT’s railroad safety program and with major rail operators in our shared efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of Georgia’s transportation infrastructure.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this press release in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas’ management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and are based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; (2) the risk that our actual results may differ from the guidance we have provided; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our past acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (4) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein.

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Chase Jacobson, Vallum Advisors
512-851-1507
[email protected]

