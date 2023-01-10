Panel of Proven Medical Device Entrepreneurs and Surgical Robotics Pioneers Will Share Their Personal Experiences of Taking Innovative New Technologies from Development to Commercialization



Views on the Current and Future Endovascular Market will be Highlighted

Webinar will be Held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00pm ET (11am PT)

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. ( MBOT), the developer of the LIBERTY® Robotic System, the first single-use endovascular robotic system, announced that Joe Mullings, a renowned and successful leader in the medtech space, will moderate the next Access-Ability Live by MBOT webinar. The webinar episode will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00pm ET (11am PT), and will feature proven medical device entrepreneurs and recognized pioneers in the surgical robotics field.

Joe Mullings is Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search, Dragonfly Stories & TMG360 Media. The search firm is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in the medtech / healthtech industry working with over 800 companies ranging from multi-billion-dollar organizations to emerging tech startups. Dragonfly Stories is the media production company behind the 7x Telly Award-Winning video docuseries, “TrueFuture”, of which Joe is the host. Dragonfly specializes in generating attention & awareness campaigns for companies globally.

Joe Mullings, leveraging his vast knowledge and experience in the medtech space, will guide the panelists to highlight the unmet medical needs in the endovascular space, specifically focusing on today’s landscape and how new technologies and products being developed today will reshape the endovascular procedure market in the future.

The Access-Ability Live by MBOT webinar series focuses on key topics in the healthcare and endovascular space. Each month, the Company will be partnering with industry leaders, such as physicians, hospital administrators, entrepreneurs, technicians and financial experts for a live discussion and Q&A session to address top-of-mind topics related to endovascular procedures.

You can register for the upcoming webinar here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jtCpAT8_SC-cVMn2WBqpdw

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. ( MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

