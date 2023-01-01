NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys" or the “Company") ( ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that on December 31st the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Elys Gameboard Technologies, LLC received approval for Type C sports gaming proprietor licensure from the Ohio Casino Control Commission (“OCCC”) for a period of 5 years effective January 1, 2023. The commencement of betting transactions in Ohio remains subject to ongoing proprietor suitability and continuous maintenance of compliance requirements of the Ohio Lottery as well as any additional required compliance and certifications for the duration of the license.

As previously announced, the Company has commenced programming of its technology platform to comply with betting compliance specifications of the Ohio Lottery and while actively pursuing as many as up to 3,000 potentially approved host locations available, plans to launch the currently signed 100 plus host locations in phases commencing in the first half of 2023 and in time for ensuing major league sports season in mid-August. With over 30 plus years of experience in the small business leisure betting sector, the Company intends to invest in the right infrastructure to protect the integrity of the market and prior to launching, ensure problem-free operations for our hosts for years to come. We, and our partners, are committed to providing the best possible solution for sports bettors and long-term prosperity for our host operators in Ohio.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. , is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s plans to commence betting transactions in Ohio, the programming of the Company’s technology platform to comply with betting compliance specifications of the Ohio Lottery, actively pursuing as many as up to the potential 3,000 approved host locations available, plans to launch currently signed host locations in phases commencing in the first half of 2023, and providing the best possible solution for sports bettors and long-term prosperity for host operators in Ohio. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain any required compliance, certifications and licensing from the OCCC, the Company’s ability to launch currently signed host locations in phases commencing in the first half of 2023, the Company’s ability to provide the best possible solution for sports bettors and long-term prosperity for host operators in Ohio, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

