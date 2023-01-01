Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and DCP Midstream, LP (“DCP Midstream”) (NYSE: DCP) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Phillips 66 will acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in DCP Midstream for cash consideration of $41.75 per common unit, increasing its economic interest in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.

“We are delivering on our commitment to grow our NGL business,” said Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66. “Our wellhead-to-market platform captures the full NGL value chain. As we continue integrating DCP Midstream, we are unlocking significant synergies and growth opportunities.”

In combination with the previously announced realignment of Phillips 66’s economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, the transaction is expected to generate an incremental $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Phillips 66. In addition, Phillips 66 expects to capture operational and commercial synergies of at least $300 million by integrating DCP Midstream into its existing midstream business.

Phillips 66 plans to fund the approximately $3.8 billion cash consideration through a combination of cash and debt while maintaining its current investment grade credit ratings. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of DCP Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of DCP Midstream GP, LP, the general partner of DCP Midstream, based on the unanimous approval and recommendation of a special committee comprised entirely of independent directors after evaluation of the transaction by the special committee in consultation with independent financial and legal advisors.

Affiliates of Phillips 66, as the holders of a majority of the outstanding DCP Midstream common units, have delivered their consent to approve the transaction. As a result, DCP Midstream has not solicited and is not soliciting approval of the transaction by any other holders of DCP Midstream common units.

Barclays acted as exclusive financial advisor to Phillips 66, Bracewell LLP acted as legal counsel to Phillips 66, and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP acted as special Delaware counsel to Phillips 66. Evercore acted as financial advisor to the special committee of the board of directors of DCP Midstream GP, LLC, and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, PA acted as legal counsel to the special committee. For further information on this transaction, refer to the DCP Midstream Transactions Overview available on the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com%2Finvestors.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information— This news release includes the term “adjusted EBITDA,” which, as used in this release, is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as estimated net income plus estimated net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as estimated EBITDA plus the proportional share of selected equity affiliates’ estimated net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization less the portion of estimated adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the consolidated company. Adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues and expenses, including amounts that will be attributable to noncontrolling interests, which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income or segment income before income taxes without unreasonable effort.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers, and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

