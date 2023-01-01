Provides clinical validation for the use of OvaWatchSM in the assessment of ovarian cancer risk for suspected benign or indeterminate adnexal masses



Paper published in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Medicine

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced its manuscript, entitled: “Validation of deep neural network-based algorithm supporting clinical management of adnexal mass,” has been published in the prestigious peer reviewed journal, Frontiers in Medicine. The paper presents findings from the multi-site clinical study of the company’s new assay, OvaWatch, describing real-world evidence supporting the use of OvaWatch for the clinical management of adnexal masses.



Conservative management of adnexal masses is warranted when masses are clinically characterized as benign or indeterminate. Due to the mortality risk associated with malignancy stemming from a lack of noninvasive diagnostic tools, patients and healthcare providers have often opted for a more aggressive surgical plan resulting in potentially unnecessary surgery, pain for the patient, and cost to an overburdened healthcare system.

In this multi-site clinical study, OvaWatch assay, was used to examine malignancy risk in prospective and retrospective samples of patients with an adnexal mass. In retrospective, low prevalence (N=1453, 1.5% malignancy rate) data from patients that received an independent physician assessment of benign, OvaWatch has a sensitivity of 81.8% and specificity of 87.4% for identifying a histologically confirmed malignancy, and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99.7%. OvaWatch identified 18/22 malignancies missed by physician assessment. In the prospective real-world data set of 501 patients (2% malignancy rate), the NPV remained at 99%. Additionally, in an independent analysis set with an intentionally high malignancy rate (4%) the NPV was 88%. The consistently high NPV indicates that OvaWatch can aid clinicians in the management of women with an adnexal mass helping to add assurance that a mass has low probability of malignancy.

“The data in this study confirm the validity of the test from the previous retrospective cohorts,” said Dr. Ryan Phan, Chief Scientific and Chief Operating Officer of Aspira and the senior author of the study. “OvaWatch demonstrated a high NPV across diverse data sets and clearly showed benefit as an effective test supporting clinical management of suspected benign or indeterminate masses.”

Nicole Sandford, President and CEO of Aspira added, “OvaWatch is a major step forward for women facing a potential ovarian cancer diagnosis, providing them with unprecedented peace of mind and information to guide the decision of when – or even if – they should have their ovaries removed. It is gratifying to see high quality, real-world data confirming and further validating the benefit of using OvaWatch as part of an experienced physician’s treatment planning. Following the successful launch of OvaWatch last quarter, healthcare providers now have a reliable tool within our OvaSuite portfolio of blood tests for the more than 1.2 million women a year that present with a pelvic mass. We are optimistic that our products will become part of the standard physician response for those women.”

About OvaWatch

OvaWatch is a non-invasive, multivariate index assay intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.

Utilizing a clinically validated, proprietary algorithm that incorporates seven serum biomarkers and patient features such as age and menopause status, OvaWatch provides a personalized risk assessment score and corresponding negative predictive value. A lower risk score indicates a low probability of malignancy, providing additional confidence in a clinician’s plan to manage and monitor. A higher score does not indicate the presence of cancer; rather, it may guide the clinician to consider additional clinical assessment, specialist consultation or surgery.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheckTM, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

