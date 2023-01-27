First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26

DENVER, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. ( MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the markets close on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Participants on the conference call will need to click on the Telephone Access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef5fe496336a49e087313418c55050b5

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

[email protected]
[email protected]

