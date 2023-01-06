CASI PHARMACEUTICALS AND CLEAVE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION APPROVAL FOR CB-5339 IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA IN CHINA

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023

~ NMPA approved CB-5339 CTA for Multiple Myeloma indication ~

~ Expected enrollment to begin in 2023 ~

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announces that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Company's Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for CB-5339, a first-in-class VCP/p97 inhibitor from Cleave Therapeutics. CASI is planning a Phase 1 development program in China of CB-5339 as a single agent to evaluate the PK/safety profile, select the Recommended Phase 2 Dose, and assess early signs of clinical efficacy. The Phase 1 development program is expected to start in 2023.

casi_pharmaceuticals_logo.jpg

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI's Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is exciting news for CASI, as we are now a step closer to make CB-5339 available to patients and healthcare providers across Greater China. CB-5339 represents a promising new agent for selectively targeting VCP/p97 in cancers and is a complementary addition to our growing portfolio of approved and investigational therapies for hematology oncology indications. CASI is responsible for the conduct of the clinical trials in China and will initiate the studies as soon as possible."

About CB-5339 (VCP/p97 inhibitor)

CB-5339 is an oral second-generation, small molecule VCP/p97 inhibitor, and is currently being evaluated by Cleave Therapeutics in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (NCT04402541).

VCP/p97 inhibitors exploit molecular features that define cancer cell growth and metabolism. VCP/p97 plays a critical role in protein homeostasis processes such as endoplasmic reticulum associated degradation (ERAD) and chromatin-associated degradation (CAD), as well as the DNA damage response (DDR). These key cellular stress pathways are known to represent sensitivities critical to cancer cell survival. Cellular stress provides an attractive means of targeting non-oncogene addiction as a way to combat tumor heterogeneity and emerging resistance to targeted therapies. Such an approach has the added benefit of broad applicability, not dependent on a single driver mutation and potential efficacy across cancer types.

About Cleave Therapeutics

Cleave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on VCP/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis and cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in cancer. The privately held company, based in San Francisco, is studying CB-5339, its second-generation, small molecule VCP/p97 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and myeloproliferative neoplasms. Cleave investors include 5AM Ventures, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orbimed, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Arcus Ventures, Astellas Venture Management, and Osage University Partners. For additional information, visit www.cleavetherapeutics.com.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations, and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Rui Zhang
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phone: 240.864.2643
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH79567&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-and-cleave-therapeutics-announce-clinical-trial-application-approval-for-cb-5339-in-patients-with-multiple-myeloma-in-china-301715199.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH79567&Transmission_Id=202301060700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH79567&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.